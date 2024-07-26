The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.75

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 16573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.96.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.