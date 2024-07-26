The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $68,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.89. 6,269,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,386. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.