The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.93. 4,939,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.05. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

