The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.