The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.380-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.38-5.50 EPS.

Shares of ENSG traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,591. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $143.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.83.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

