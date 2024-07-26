The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Macerich has increased its dividend by an average of 139.8% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -850.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MAC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAC. Compass Point lowered their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.