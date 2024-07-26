The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Macerich has increased its dividend by an average of 139.8% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -850.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
Macerich Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of MAC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.