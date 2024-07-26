The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $594.64

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 594.64 ($7.69) and last traded at GBX 593 ($7.67), with a volume of 161563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.50).

The Merchants Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £888.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2,794.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 574.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 550.88.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.10. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13,333.33%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

