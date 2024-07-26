The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 317.2% in July

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 317.2% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 232,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,335. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

