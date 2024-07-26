The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 317.2% in July

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 317.2% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 232,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,335. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.