The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 317.2% in July

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 317.2% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 232,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,335. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.
About The Swatch Group
