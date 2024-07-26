Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Short Interest Update

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the June 30th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Theriva Biologics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,335. Theriva Biologics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

