Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
TDWRF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.
About Tidewater Renewables
