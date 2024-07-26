Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

TDWRF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

