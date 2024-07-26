Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,958 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock valued at $951,441,747. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

