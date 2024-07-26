Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the June 30th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 516.5 days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
Shares of TBURF stock remained flat at $18.22 during trading hours on Friday. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tobu Railway
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.