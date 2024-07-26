Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the June 30th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 516.5 days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TBURF stock remained flat at $18.22 during trading hours on Friday. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.

Tobu Railway Company Profile

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

