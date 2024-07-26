Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.80

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.80 and last traded at $138.80, with a volume of 110203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

