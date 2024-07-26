Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNXP. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 1,767,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,162. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.64) by $10.88. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

