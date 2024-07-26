Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

