Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.56.

Shares of TXG opened at C$21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$23.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

