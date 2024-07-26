Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.