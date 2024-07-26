Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,593 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,815,000 after buying an additional 936,823 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after acquiring an additional 385,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.72.

HCA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.78. 1,215,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $356.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

