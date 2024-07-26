Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Dover by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOV traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.50. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

