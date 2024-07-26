Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $50,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 58,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,022. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $351.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.26 and its 200 day moving average is $314.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.