Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 5,090 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $60,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,078. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

