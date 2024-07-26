Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.07 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.21. The stock had a trading volume of 689,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,778. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.75 and a 200 day moving average of $277.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $339.65.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

