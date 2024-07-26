Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of First Solar worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.96.

FSLR stock traded up $10.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.74. 2,207,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.71.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

