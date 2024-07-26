Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236,267 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 1,781,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

