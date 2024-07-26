Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,388 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Newmont by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Newmont Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 7,889,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,320,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

