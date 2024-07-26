Toronto Dominion Bank Has $33.71 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,437 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $33,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $240.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

