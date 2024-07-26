Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 137,976 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137,976 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Textron worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 743,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

