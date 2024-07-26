Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VWO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 10,790,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,151. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.