Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42). Approximately 407,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 377,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.29) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £72.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.87.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

