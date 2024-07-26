Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.38.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $257.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

