Traders Buy Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.71 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KIRK

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.