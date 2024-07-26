Traders Purchase Large Volume of Visa Call Options (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 36,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 26,272 call options.

Visa Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of V traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.46. 7,061,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,615. The stock has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.25. Visa has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.