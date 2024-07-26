TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $142.17 and last traded at $142.56. 33,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 734,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,679.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,667 shares of company stock worth $30,087,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,862,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

