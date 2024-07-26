TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.780-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.97 to $1.02 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.