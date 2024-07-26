Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 170,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

