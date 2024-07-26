Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Trading Down 8%

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $45.43. 98,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 556,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

