Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

