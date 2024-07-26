Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,093 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,594. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

