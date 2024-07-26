Truist Financial Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $34.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.94.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CTRA opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.