Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

