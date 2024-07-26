Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.76

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 236643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Trupanion Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

