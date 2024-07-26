Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Trustmark Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRMK. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

