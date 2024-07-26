Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.30 on Friday. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

