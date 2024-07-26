TX Rail Products (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Stock Price Up 15%

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 173,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 38,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
TX Rail Products Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About TX Rail Products
TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TX Rail Products
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TX Rail Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TX Rail Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.