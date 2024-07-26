Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after buying an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after buying an additional 54,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.38.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $23.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $587.69. 97,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $587.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

