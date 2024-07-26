Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $580.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $539.17.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $564.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.78. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $572.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.