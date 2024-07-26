Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $630.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $550.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $26.45 on Friday, hitting $590.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,351. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $593.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.34 and a 200-day moving average of $455.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,493,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

