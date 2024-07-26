Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.84 and last traded at $66.86. 2,778,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,775,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

