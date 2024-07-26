UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 1,582,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,839,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.