Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $240.36. 2,786,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.99. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

