Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.66 or 0.00011288 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and approximately $93.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00104971 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.55398106 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $125,677,633.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

